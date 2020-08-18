Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover on starting a family, say they are open to adoption: ‘Left it all on God’

bollywood

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have opened up on their plans for starting a family, and said that they have left it all to the almighty. They also revealed that they are open to the idea of adopting kids, in case they do not have their own children.

Opening up on her plans for family, Bipasha told Navbharat Times in an interview, , “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

So has she left the job to the almighty? Karan told the Hindi daily, “Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands.”

Bipasha and Karan have reunited onscreen after five years (Alone, 2015) for Dangerous. It marks Bipasha’s return to the screen as well. Produced by singer Mika and written by Vikram Bhatt, the suspense thriller released last week.

About staying away from films for the past five years, Bipasha had told Hindustan Times, in an interview, “It doesn’t feel like I have been away for five years because for me time has really flown. This time was very necessary for my personal growth because I have been working from the age of 15 as a model, and then as an actor from the age of 19. I have been working all through my life. This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters. I gave a lot of time to myself as life is very unpredictable. You can’t be always driven by chaos of it and live by a regime. Yes, there is a part of you that you definitely want to create, you satisfy yourself as an actor but besides that - what are your goals for life! You have to be there for the people you love. Now onwards, I will now keep a delicate balance of both of it. I have really enjoyed my family life till now. I guess, now I am ready. This project came at a time when I was getting ready to act again.”

