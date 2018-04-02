Birthday boy Ajay Devgn, Kajol and their kids head off for vacation. See pics

On his 49th birthday, Ajay Devgn, basking in the success of his latest film Raid, left for vacation with his family - his wife Kajol, and their two children, Nysa and Yug. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Nysa, who studies abroad in Singapore, joined them for the family getaway. She could be seen casually dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, while her younger brother was cradled in his mother’s arms. Kajol wore sunglasses to shield her eyes from the photographers’ flashing cameras.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol had earlier said that sending Nysa abroad was more difficult for Ajay. “It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home,” she had said.

Ajay’s last two films - Golmaal Again and Raid - have all been major box office hits. Raid opened to Rs 41 crore in its opening weekend.

