Bobby Deol shares rare picture with son, Aryaman Deol. See it here

Actor Bobby Deol, who recently turned 50, took to Instagram to share pictures with important people from his life. One such picture was of his son, Aryaman Deol and himself. He wrote an emotional note along with it.

Bobby wrote, “If that’s how it feels!! Being 49 was amazing .. 50 is going to be even better ... I reminiscence the life experiences I have been through and how they have made me grow as an individual. I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going.”

Bobby added, “My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I’m still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world. - Love Love Love to all.”

Bobby also shares pictures with his wife Tanya Deol and recently wished her on her birthday. He wrote, “Wishing the love of my life a very happy birthday.”

Bobby, who was last seen in Race 3, spoke about his lost stardom and what led to it In an interview with Huffington Post. He had said, “I think I made some wrong decisions in the mid-2000s (Kismat, Bardaasht, Tango Charlie were the films he appeared in back then). I ended up doing films which I didn’t want to but I had to. It backfired and work started slowing down.”

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:23 IST