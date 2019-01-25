Bobby Deol reveals 50th birthday plans, says Salman Khan is welcome to attend

Bobby Deol says he might be turning 50, but still feels like a five-year-old. In a new interview, the actor spoke about what his plans for the big day (January 27) are. “My mother will organise a havan, that’s customary on all our birthdays,” the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

“My sisters, Ajeeta and Vijayta, are flying down from Delhi and the US respectively. That apart, the entire family will be home. It’s great to spend time with all those who have made a difference in my life. The Deols are anyway very family oriented and love bringing in all occasions together,” Bobby said.

Speaking about whether his Race 3 co-star, Salman Khan, has been invited to the party, Bobby said, “Salman is like an older brother, the most amazing human I have met in the industry who cares for everyone around him. He doesn’t need to do anything for anyone but still goes out of his way to help others, just like my brother (Sunny Deol) and father (Dharmendra).”

In fact, Bobby said that he aspires to have a career like his father’s, ‘who is still doing movies at the age of 84.’

Considered one of the biggest stars of the ‘90s, the actor was missing from action for several years, before he made a return to movies in 2017, with a trio of films - Poster Boys, Race 3 and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Bobby has just one release planned for 2019, the ensemble comedy, Housefull 4. “It’s a big franchise and people are expecting a lot from it. Akshay has always chosen the right subjects and Sajid Nadiadiadwala backs the right product so I hope everything falls in place. This is my only release this year, so it’s an important film for me. I want all my films to be blockbusters, but their fate depends on the audiences,” he said. Housefull 4 has been at the centre of controversy, after its director, Sajid Khan, was removed from the film after multiple accusations of sexual harassment were made against him, during the #MeToo movement in India. He has been replaced by Farhad Samji.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:36 IST