e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bollywood in self-quarantine: Fatima Sana Shaikh sweeps the floor, Bhumi Pednekar does an ‘ask me anything’

Bollywood in self-quarantine: Fatima Sana Shaikh sweeps the floor, Bhumi Pednekar does an ‘ask me anything’

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Penekar, like other Bollywood stars, are coming up with innovative ways to stay motivated during self quarantine period.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar added Instagram stories to talk about their self isolation activities.
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar added Instagram stories to talk about their self isolation activities.
         

Actors in Bollywood are doing different things to keep moving and motivating fans while observing rules of self isolation. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been sweeping the floor and doing skipping to stay fit during this period, while Bhumi Pednekar decided to don some make-up and interact with fans via Instagram Ask Me A Quesion.

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture as Instagram story where she is sitting on her haunches as she sweeps the floor with it, she wrote in Hindi in the style (spoken by the working class Mumbaikar): “Main jhaadu maarti.” In another series of video clips she shared, Fatima can be seen skipping. At one point, her rope keep hitting the ceiling fan, much to her annoyance. In another clip, she skips is a sideway inside her house. We can see a wall lined by family pictures.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Bhumi Pednekar, meanwhile, decided to interact with fans. She mentioned how she wasn’t bored but was just a bit anxious for whatever is happening around us. She that since she loves make-up, she decided to dress up (just to feel better). She asked fans to send her questions as part of ‘Ask Me A Question’. One fan asked about her home town and she mentioned that Mumbai was her hometown as she was born and brought up in the city. She added that for her, “it was the best city in the world”. She also said that she had just finished watching Sex Education on Netflix and had loved it.

She mentioned that her current favourite Hindi song from Shaayad from Love Aaj Kal 2 and that she loves her sister Samiksha Pednekar the most in the world. One person asked what is her motivation on losing weight, to which she said that that is what she is looking for at this moment -- and that she has not left her bed and has only been eating.

 

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

Similarly, popular Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of himself sitting b his desk and chair and said how he had been busy “sketching and reading” in his period of quarantine. He wrote: “No filters No edits .. Everything Just The Way It Is . Do what you love .#sketching #thinking #reading #familytime #staysafe #home#creativity #nurture #bepositive #lovealways #motivation #designinspiration#doingwhatilove.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt extends tax deadline till June 30 in view of lockdown due to coronavirus
Govt extends tax deadline till June 30 in view of lockdown due to coronavirus
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 7, 9, 10 of IPC likely to be suspended, says FM
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 7, 9, 10 of IPC likely to be suspended, says FM
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Covid-19 cases set to cross 500 as 600 districts placed under lockdown
Covid-19 cases set to cross 500 as 600 districts placed under lockdown
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
Xiaomi launches its most powerful Redmi smartphone
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news