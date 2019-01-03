Bollywood’s young brigade, Khushi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria step out in style. See pics

Bollywood is slowly but surely getting back to work mode with film screenings and promotions taking a major part of their time. Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan which released on December 28, is doing great at the box office. While Ranveer is out of the country (in Sri Lanka with wife Deepika Padukone), director Rohit Shetty is receiving all the good wishes on its success. On Wednesday, Rohit arranged for a screening of the film for some of the veterans of Bollywood — Salim Khan, Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman.

Hrithik Roshan stepped with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan to watch a movie. Soon-to-make-a-debut Tara Sutaria too was spotted at PVR Juhu after watching a movie. Aditya Roy Kapur too was seen at the same venue.

At the airport, Varun Dhawan was seen with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Sunil Shetty’s pretty daughter Athiya Shetty too was seen there. Janhvi Kapoor, sporting a bright yellow suit, was spotted with her dad Boney Kapoor at the airport, while sister Khushi was seen at Yautcha restaurant. Karisma Kapoor, who spent the New Year’s Day in Dubai with daughter Samaira, son Kiaan and mother Babita, too returned home on Wednesday.

Nushrat Bharucha was seen around Mumbai while Ishaan Khatter was spotted outside Farmer’s Cafe. See all the pictures here:

Khushi Kapoor seen at Yautcha, Mumbai.

Ishaan Khatter at Farmer’s Cafe.

Tara Sutaria at PVR Juhu on Wednesday.

Aditya Roy Kapur too stepped out to watch a movie.

Nushrat Bharucha snapped in Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan with her sons at PVR Juhu.

Gayatri Oberoi with her sons in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor with her family at the airport on her return from Dubai.

Athiya Shetty and Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport.

Salim Khan at Simmba screening.

Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh at Simmha screening.

Helen at Simmba screening.

(All the pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:57 IST