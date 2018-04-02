Bollywood wishes Ajay Devgn a happy birthday, check out the best messages

On actor Ajay Devgn’s 49th birthday on Monday, celebrities such as Saurabh Shukla, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Mohanlal and Sayyeshaa have wished him the best of health and a great year.

Ajay made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then starred in successful films such as Jigar, Dilwale, Suhaag, Naajayaz, Diljale, Ishq, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gangaajal, Yuva, Omkara, the Golmaal and Singham franchises and Drishyam.

He has been married to actor Kajol since 1999 and the couple has two children -- Yug and Nysa.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn — saurabh shukla (@saurabhshukla_s) April 2, 2018

Dear @ajaydevgn happy birthday have a rocking year ahead.. Love always 🌹❤️ — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) April 2, 2018

Happy birthday @ajaydevgn sir! Wish you all the health and happiness always! 🤗 — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) April 2, 2018

AJJJJJ, happy happy birthday! Loads of love... Stay Blessed @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/cwhTn2FGYa — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2018

An acting gem with epic comic timing as well as the powerpack #Singham of Bollywood. Wish you the happiest birthday @ajaydevgn! #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) April 2, 2018

A Very Happy Birthday to The Singham Of Bollywood @ajaydevgn, God Bless You With All Love & Support And Many Congratulations on the Success Of Raid. — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 2, 2018

A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way ❤️🤗 have a super day and year ahead! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2018

Happy Birthday Dearest Aj @ajaydevgn ... have a stupendous one and many congratulations on the success of Raid. See you on the sets soon. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2018

