 Bollywood wishes Ajay Devgn a happy birthday, check out the best messages | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 02, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bollywood wishes Ajay Devgn a happy birthday, check out the best messages

On actor Ajay Devgn’s 49th birthday on Monday, celebrities such as Saurabh Shukla, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Mohanlal and Sayyeshaa have wished him the best of health and a great year.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2018 19:38 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn at the screening of his film Raid in Mumbai.
Actor Ajay Devgn at the screening of his film Raid in Mumbai.(IANS)

On actor Ajay Devgn’s 49th birthday on Monday, celebrities such as Saurabh Shukla, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Mohanlal and Sayyeshaa have wished him the best of health and a great year.

Ajay made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then starred in successful films such as Jigar, Dilwale, Suhaag, Naajayaz, Diljale, Ishq, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gangaajal, Yuva, Omkara, the Golmaal and Singham franchises and Drishyam.

He has been married to actor Kajol since 1999 and the couple has two children -- Yug and Nysa.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature