Boman Irani doesn’t see a point in voicing concerns unless his opinion can make a difference

Actor Boman Irani doesn’t believe in posting personal opinions about socio-political issues on social media. The actor, who is known for films such as 3 Idiots (2009) and Munnabhai films (2003 and 2006) believes in being “warm” on social networking platforms, and doesn’t like posting controversial statements, which, he feels, make any difference.

“Of course, we are all perturbed by them (social and political problems). But unless and until my voice can make a difference, there’s no point voicing my concerns at all. One has to get involved and work at a basic level to make a change. Writing something on social media doesn’t solve anything,” he says.

“By just airing my views on the Battle of Panipat on a random day, without any meaning or any sort of context, nothing will happen. So, what’s the point of expressing them (views) and creating more controversies?” adds the actor, who stars in the recently released film Welcome to New York.

Boman shares that he wants to get over the negativity and hostility prevalent on social media. “There’s too much hatred on social media these days. There’s too much anger. I, therefore, try not to make anyone angry, with my posts. Even if I am joking about something on social media, it will be a light joke, and there will always be some kind of warmth to those posts,” he says.

“You will always see me clicking photos with the restaurant staff, or wherever I go. I want to spread positivity wherever I go. I like being warm, and always try to spread love. I try to do the same on my social media,” he signs off.

