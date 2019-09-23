Box office report: Dream Girl races towards Rs 100 cr club, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Zoya Factor disappoint

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:36 IST

Neither of the three new releases could make an impact on the box office over the past weekend, but Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas pulled off a surprise victory over The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam. The Karan Deol launch vehicle made a reported Rs 4.5 crore in its first three days, while Sanjay Dutt’s political drama made just under Rs 3 crore, and Sonam Kapoor’s latest managed a mere Rs 2.25 crore.

According to Box Office India, none of the three films showed growth worth writing about. While Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas made Rs 1.2 crore on Friday, it showed a marginal improvement on Saturday and Sunday, making Rs 1.55 crore and Rs 1.85 crore respectively. Prassthanam debuted with Rs 80 lakhs, and followed it up with Rs 90 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday. The Zoya Factor landed with a thud, making Rs 70 lakhs on Friday, and Rs 80 lakhs on both Saturday and Sunday.

#Chhichhore continues to make big noise at the BO... Excellent trending in Weekend 3... Trends better [Weekend 3] than #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #GullyBoy and #Super30... Crosses ₹ 125 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 3.09 cr, Sat 5.70 cr, Sun 7.14 cr. Total: ₹ 125.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, holdover releases Dream Girl and Chhichhore continued their terrific runs. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer made Rs 25 crore on its second weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, and will likely cross the Rs 100 crore mark today.

Chhichhore, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor comedy, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film made close to Rs 16 crore on its third weekend, and is on track to cross the Rs 125 crore mark soon. According to Adarsh, the film is trending ahead of Kesari, Gully Boy, Super 30 and Total Dhamaal, which are some of 2019’s biggest hits.

