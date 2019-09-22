Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office day 2: Karan Deol’s film struggles along with The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam, collects Rs 2.60 cr

bollywood

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, that marked the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, showed little chance of survival at the box office just like the two other releases of the week: The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam. The film seems to have been affected by Dream Girl and Chhichhore which continue to run successfully in theatres in their second and third week, respectively.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas showed marginal growth on Saturday with collections of around Rs 1.50 crore. The film had opened at around Rs 1.10 crore and now stands at a total of Rs 2.60 crore.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also marks the debut of Sahher Bambba who stars opposite Karan in the love story set in Ladakh. The film got mixed reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is definitely one of your run-of-the-mill love stories, but it makes you smile, cry, laugh and brings a sense of freshness.”

The Zoya Factor stars South star Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam Kapoor.

The release of the film clashed with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor, which failed to attract the moviegoers to the ticket counters. The film had opened at a mere Rs 75 lakhs and collected around Rs 85 lakh on Saturday. It stands at a total collection of around Rs 1.60 crore. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name but failed to impress the critics. The HT review of the film said it “offers feel-good vibes but little else.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam too suffered a similar fate at the box office. After opening at just Rs 75 lakh, it went on to collect around Rs 1 crore on Saturday which took its total collection to Rs 1.75 lakh.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told HT ahead of the clash, “This week is really crowded. Dream Girl and Chhichhore are already doing well and then these three films releasing together. Hollywood film Rambo is also a decent release on the same day. How they will fare in their opening weekend depends on their content and word of mouth. But if they fail to impress, the two films (Dream Girl and Chhichhore) will dominate them at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Dream Girl has collected Rs 77.50 crore in two weeks and Chhichhore has crossed Rs 110 crore at the domestic box office.

