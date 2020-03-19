e-paper
Building opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat catches fire, leaves one dead

In a fire that broke out in a building opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat, one woman died and another was critically injured.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Fire broke out in a building near Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow Mannat.
Fire broke out in a building near Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat.
         

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, officials said here on Thursday.

The blaze was noticed on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, opposite SRK’s Mannat bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 am.

Also read: Rajinikanth lauds government for its handling of coronavirus outbreak

Firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 per cent burn injuries.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.

