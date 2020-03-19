Rajinikanth lauds government for its handling of coronavirus outbreak

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday took to Twitter to commend the work done by the government in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the country. He wished for more people to join hands with the authorities to combat the spread of the virus.

“The government is doing a commendable job of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. I strongly feel more people should join hands with the authorities to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread more,” he tweeted.

Highlighting the fact that people’s livelihood is affected during this difficult phase, Rajinikanth appealed to the state government to provide financial relief. He requested the state to consider his appeal.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe, which is being directed by Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame. The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. It was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. The film, which has music by D. Imman, is already confirmed as Diwali 2020 release.

Speculation is rife that Rajinikanth will team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next, for a Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in April.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed the music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

The 70-year-old veteran actor recently featured on Discovery Channel’s show Into the Wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

