Ananya Panday says Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra is the reason she is single. Watch video

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:02 IST

Actor Ananya Panday has blamed filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who directed her debut film Student Of The Year 2, for her single status. The two came together on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, where she revealed that she is currently not in a relationship because of his protective nature towards her.

“The fact that I am single is because of Punit Malhotra. Because he doesn’t let anyone hit on me,” Ananya is heard complaining in a promo shared online by Zee Cafe. In the clip, she also tries a pick-up line on Punit. “Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again?” she flirtatiously asks him.

In the past, Ananya has been vocal about her crush on her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan. The two have been clicked together on several occasions, from dinner dates to parties. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that the link-up rumours do not bother her.

“We actually laugh it off together. My dad (Chunky Panday) is an actor so I know that all these things come with the industry,” she said. “I don’t think these rumours or anything for that matter changes the equation between us. Just because people are talking about certain things, doesn’t mean I am going to stop spending time with him, you know. We work together and enjoy spending time together,” she added.

Ananya made her big screen debut last year opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2. She followed it up with Mudassar Aziz’s reboot of Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar, which also released in 2019.

Currently, Ananya has two films in the pipeline - Maqbool Khan’s Khali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

