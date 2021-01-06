Casanova: Tiger Shroff releases teaser for his second single, Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for it. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:54 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff seems to be getting more confident about his singing career. On Wednesday, he shared the teaser for his second single, titled Casanova.

Sharing a short video of himself in his full, ripped glory, Tiger wrote, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming.”

With a music video directed by Punit Malhotra, Casanova is composed by Avitesh, and is bankrolled by Qyuki and Tiger. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with Santha as the DoP.

Tiger received good wishes from his industry friends and colleagues. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shared the teaser on Instagram Stories and wrote that she ‘can’t wait’ for it. His first song, Unbelievable, was even featured on the Billboard Global chart. Other than this, Tiger will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2, along with Jackky Bhagnani’s Ganapath.

Tiger and Disha were recently in the Maldives for a holiday. They have been rumoured to be dating for several years. On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked Anil Kapoor which Bollywood actor’s diet he’d like to steal. He immediately named the very fit Tiger, but said that he hasn’t worked with him yet. “Lekin uski jo woh hai na (But his girl) Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet,” he added. Anil and Disha worked together on Malang.

