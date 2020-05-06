Chitrangda Singh says casting couch exists but Bollywood is ‘not the place where anybody forces you’

bollywood

The #MeToo movement, which shook Bollywood in 2018, saw many bigwigs being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. Chitrangda Singh, in a new interview, admitted that the casting couch exists and she has been propositioned but maintained that there is no coercion to give in.

“There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood, I have seen them at all times. Corporate industry is just as bad. Yes, it has happened with me but I would like to say that the Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you. There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices. You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don’t sulk about it,” she told SpotboyE.

“It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone,” she added.

Chitrangda made her big screen debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003. She has acted in films such as Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, Inkaar and Baazaar.

Recently, in an interaction with Fever Network as a part of their initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars, Chitrangda opened up about how she is dealing with the lockdown. “The one thing that I am doing very regularly is working out. That is something I used to skip a lot. I would probably do it, like, twice or thrice a week. But now, it is every single day and I am doing stretching, yoga and everything. I am giving it a lot of time,” she said, adding that she is also using this time to finish writing her short film.

