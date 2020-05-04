100 Hours 100 Stars: Chitrangda Singh reveals she is writing a short film during lockdown

bollywood

Chitrangda Singh, in a freewheeling chat with Fever Digital as part of their new initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars, opened up about her routine during the lockdown and her fun TikTok videos.

A look at Chitrangda’s TikTok page reveals that she loves recreating evergreen songs. Talking about the same, she said, “In my head, I am such a vintage person. All the classics, the black-and-whites, the music, I just like them a lot. My TikTok videos started because of my manager. She is always telling me, ‘This is so much fun, you should try it.’”

By her own admission, Chitrangda is not ‘a social media person’. She said, “I am not very active. I feel some things are private and I don’t want to use the word ‘exhibitionist’ but there is slightly a bit of that, you know.”

However, Chitrangda enjoys making TikTok videos, because it is about more than just sharing pictures. “You enact, you become a character, there is a feeling to it. To me, that is a lot of fun. I really enjoy it,” she said.

Chitrangda also opened up about her routine during the lockdown. “The one thing that I am doing very regularly is working out. That is something I used to skip a lot. I would probably do it, like, twice or thrice a week. But now, it is every single day and I am doing stretching, yoga and everything. I am giving it a lot of time,” she said.

She is also catching up on her sleep a lot more. “I can doze off anywhere. I think, more out of boredom, some days, than being tired,” she said.

The lockdown has also brought out Chitrangda’s creative side and she is busy writing a short film. “I have done the dialogues, screenplay, everything. For the first time, I am doing everything by myself. That is the one that I am finishing up,” she said.

