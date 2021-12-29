e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Covid-19 isn’t over yet. We all have to be careful till it is all over: Maniesh Paul

Covid-19 isn’t over yet. We all have to be careful till it is all over: Maniesh Paul

The host-actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine, is back to shooting for a film after testing negative.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:41 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Maniesh Paul’s family, too, tested positive, and all of them were in quarantine together.
Maniesh Paul’s family, too, tested positive, and all of them were in quarantine together.
         

Two days after he tested negative, Maniesh Paul was back on the sets shooting for Jug Jug Jiyo. The host-actor, alongwith some cast and crew members had tested positive for Covid-19 and had quarantined himself in Mumbai.

Paul admits he wasn’t happy to hear he was positive and says people, who tested positive, deal with Covid in different ways. “One has to take it in the stride. I spoke to my doctor and made sure to follow all instructions. It didn’t affect my morale and neither did I feel sad or upset. I was positive and aur kitna positive hota. Moreover, I am a positive person (laughs)! Jokes apart, I was worried about the number of people I had met before testing. Thankfully, everyone was safe and sound. Things have been good since I tested negative. I didn’t have any symptoms, just a bit of bad throat which is okay now,” he shares.

 

The host-actor reveals he didn’t have any mantras or routine during quarantine but as his family, too, tested positive, all of them were in quarantine together and they did household work and took care of each other. “I want to tell people, who test positive, not to feel sad or dejected. It’s going to be okay. Make sure you follow the doctor’s instructions. Don’t work or exert your body in any manner. Just take it easy and apna khayal rakho. Everything else can wait. When I see people not wearing masks or wearing it on the chin, I want to request them and everyone else- please don’t let your guard down. Please follow all the protocols. Sanitise hands, wear a mask when you step out of the house and maintain social distance. Abhi Covid khatam nahin hua hai. We all have to be careful till it is all over,” he says.

Back on the shoot of Jug Jug Jiyo, Paul calls the experience of shooting for it “wonderful”. “The director and my co-stars are great. It is a happy set and we are having fun shooting for the film. I was back on the set, two days after I tested negative. This is my happy place and I love working. I love to entertain people,” he signs off.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags
top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In