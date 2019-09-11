Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan brings back that Chulbul Pandey strut. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:36 IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared the first look motion poster of his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The film marks his comeback as police officer Chulbul Pandey.

The motion poster shows Salman walking on top of a filthy glass platform as the camera pans underneath him. He kicks away what looks like a pulley from his path and stops short when the film’s title is revealed. He is seen in a dark shirt, denims and his trademark Chulbul Pandey moustache. “Swagat toh karo humara,” he says in the video as Hud hud Dabangg plays in the background.

“Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! 100DaystoDabangg3,” he wrote in his tweet. The film will release on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Dabangg 3 will also mark the return of Sonakshi Sinha as his wife Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as his brother Makhichand Pandey. The new instalment also stars Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Salman’s childhood love.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after “Wanted” in 2009. There were rumours that Salman might push the release of Dabangg to Eid 2020 after his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah was shelved recently.

Inshallah, which also starred Alia Bhatt, was originally lined up for Eid 2020. After the film was shelved, Salman sent out a cryptic tweet: “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don’t worry about me, I reside in your hearts.. and arrive on Eid, too).”

Kick 2 producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala openly denied reports that his film will be ready for release on Eid next year. Therefore, fans assumed that Dabangg might just get pushed instead. “It is a serious thought, and one which Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva has been asked to consider,” a source told IANS.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:34 IST