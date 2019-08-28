31 years of Salman Khan: Actor shares his pic as a baby, thanks fans for ‘amazing journey’ in Bollywood

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has completed 31 years in Bollywood. He took to Twitter to write an emotional note, thanking fans and industry friends for the long and wonderful journey he has had.

Sharing a childhood picture on his Twitter page, Salman wrote, “A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . .”

Though he appeared as the lead in a Bollywood film only with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, which marked the beginning of his stardom, Salman made his debut alongside Rekha and Farooq Shaikh in Biwi Ho To Aisi which hit theatres on August 22, 1988.

Salman’s shy, obedient yet rebellious lover boy act in Maine Pyar Kiya made the character’s name Prem synonymous with him – just as Shah Rukh Khan has many films where his character is called Raj. Salman made a number of films after Maine Pyar Kiya with his character’s name being Prem. Even in his last Sooraj Barjatya film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he was called Prem.

Over time, Salman has also built a massive fan following, playing his ‘Robin Hood cop’ role in various Dabangg films — the actor is currently shooting the third film in the series.

Last seen in Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif, Salman currently has Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 in his kitty. He also had Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which was supposed to hit theatres on Eid 2020 and was to feature Alia Bhatt opposite him. However, on Tuesday, the makers announced that the film has been shelved due to creative differences between the actor and the filmmaker.

