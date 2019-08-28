Dabangg 3 villain Sudeep says he had to kick Salman Khan in a scene, couldn’t do it and got it changed

bollywood

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. In a recent interview, he talked about working with Salman and his struggles with speaking Hindi in the film.

Sudeep, who plays the villain in the film, told Pinkvilla that he had to kick Salman for a scene but he couldn’t do it. “I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard. Salman told me ‘Buddy, kick me!’ The respect I had for me, I couldn’t kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn’t. I failed. I have now realised why people in the South found it difficult to kick me,” he said.

He added that he would ask director Prabhu Deva not to give him scenes with heavy Hindi dialogues on first day. “When I went to the sets, I requested Prabhu sir the first day to not give me so many lines (in Hindi). I was used to seeing a Salman Khan film from a distance, now suddenly, working with him, I did not know what these people were expecting of me. Prabhu Deva was very sweet to cancel the shoot and Arbaaz asked me to take my time. Salman sir joined after three days, after that, the problem was not with him, it was with me. I was thinking too much. I want to tell you he is a very different person than what is perceived of him. He is a man with a golden heart. Once he accepts you as a brother, he is very loyal.”

Recently, Sudeep took to Twitter to post a photo that has him and Salman striking a wrestling pose. “Pehlwaan & Sultan”, he captioned the photo, referring to the fact that Salman had played a wrestler in the 2016 film Sultan, while Sudeep essays one in his upcoming film, Pehlwaan.

“No this isn’t another poster.... This is just how he bonds if he luvs. Thank you Salman Khan sir, for the place uou have given me in ur life. Im honoured and blessed,” Sudeep wrote.

Sudeep and Salman will be seen in a bare-chested fight sequence in the climax of the film, which is scheduled to release on December 20.

In Pehlwaan, Sudeep stars with Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh. Apart from Kannada, the film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, across 2,500 screens on September 12.

