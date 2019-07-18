Dabangg 3 actor Sudeep meets Ajay Devgn, calls him a ‘true gentleman’, see pics

Well-known Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep met actor Ajay Devgn recently. He took to Twitter to share pictures and express his happiness.

The actor, who is all set to appear as a baddie in Salman Khan’s next in his Dabangg series, dubbed Dabangg 3, shared a collage of two pictures with Ajay. He wrote: “A true Gentleman. Was a previlige meeting u @ajaydevgn sir.” In one of the pictures, the two pose for the camera while in another one, they look engrossed in a conversation.

A true Gentleman.

Was a previlige meeting u @ajaydevgn sir.

pic.twitter.com/7UkFVsb3G3 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 17, 2019

It is important to know that Dabangg 3 is not Sudeep’s Bollywood debut film. He has, in the past, worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk, Rann and Phoonk 2. However, Hindi film audience will recall him from films like SS Rajamouli’s Makkhi (Eega in Telugu) and later, in small role, in Baahubali series.

Sudeep, however, got to spend a lot of time with a Bollywood cast and crew with Dabangg 3, which also means spending time with Salman. Only recently, he shared a photo with Salman and wrote: “Always knew this superstar. Dabangg introduced me to the human side of SK.” On July 10, he shared a funny video where ace choreographer Prabhudheva (who incidentally is also directing Dabangg 3), teaching some signature steps to Salman, Sudeep and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, as crowds, not visible on camera, cheer from the sidelines.

Ajay, meanwhile, will be seen in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj: The Pride of India, where he will appear in lead roles. The actor will be seen in smaller roles and special appearances in Rajamouli’s tentatively titled RRR and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:38 IST