David Dhawan finds his Coolie No 1 villain in Vikas Verma, actor says ‘this one is not a proper remake, it’s a different storyline and has more masala’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:51 IST

Actor Vikas Verma’s happiness knew no bounds when he got the opportunity to collaborate with the father-son duo — filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan — in Judwaa 2 (2017). But that was a cameo appearance, and ever since he has harboured the desire to work with them in a film which would see him in a full-fledged role.

Also read: Vidya Balan on Mission Mangal: ‘There is no denying that the biggest star in this film is Akshay Kumar’

And his wish was granted when Dhawan senior offered him a role in the Coolie No 1 remake. The film stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan, and Vikas has already started shooting for the film in Thailand. “When David sir called me in March and told me he has a part [for me] in a film he was making. I was too excited to ask anything else, and it was enough he had remembered me. Also, I had no idea it was for Coolie No 1 remake. But finally, it’s happening,” he says, adding, “I had to beef up for the character. David sir wanted me to go bigger and sharper for the role as I play a baddie.”

The 31-year-old adds that he enjoys watching remakes. “Well, I love remakes when they’re made well. Such films are iconic and when they get remade well, it refreshes the memory… But this one is not a proper remake; it’s a different storyline and has more masala in it,” adds the actor, who has been a part of films such as Mom and Raabta (both 2017).

Vikas shares that he is trying hard to make sure his portrayal in the film connects with the audience. “I am a huge fan of Varun. He is super cordial to his colleagues, cracks jokes and makes sure we all are together when we are on the set. The other actor I admire is Ranveer Singh. Both these actors have a very interesting career graph when it comes to their film choices. I loved Ranveer in Padmaavat (2018). His intense portrayal of Khilji is still etched in my mind,” says Vikas, who was last seen in a historical drama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 10:48 IST