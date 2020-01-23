e-paper
Deepika Padukone is face of Louis Vuitton's latest collection, Ranveer Singh calls it 'next level'. See pics

Deepika Padukone is face of Louis Vuitton’s latest collection, Ranveer Singh calls it ‘next level’. See pics

Deepika Padukone is the face of Nicholas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton collection and has shared the first look of her photo shoot for the brand.

Jan 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone is the face of Louis Vuitton’s new collection.
Deepika Padukone is the face of Louis Vuitton’s new collection.
         

Deepika Padukone has been chosen as the face of the brand of Louis Vuitton for their new collection. The actor shared the first look of the collection with a movie-like poster on Instagram.

Sharing the look of the collection, which seems to be dark and Gothic, she captioned it, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!”

 

The poster titled ‘Don’t Turn Around’ looks scary as Deepika sits on a bench in a black dress paired with a grey overcoat and quirky green boots while a scary face with red eyes is looking over her from the glass window.

Her husband was quick to react to her look and commented to the post, “Next level !!!” Her fans also loved it and showered it with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Your beauty has no boundaries”, another commented, “Congratulations deepika .... So proud of you. Keep winning.”

Deepika Padukone sizzles in white.
Deepika Padukone sizzles in white.

Deepika also shared two pictures of herself dressed in white shirt and pants with a big bow. She paired it with matching stilettoes and a cream overcoat.

Deepika was recently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum annual meet where she took part in a conversation on mental illness with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. To her request for helping get mental health included as a part of the sustainable development goals, he assured that the entire UN system would work for that. She was also felicitated with the Crystal Award at WEF for her contribution to mental health awareness.

Deepika will now be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Her latest release Chhapaak got a thumbs up from the critics and collected around Rs 32.48 crore at the box office in 10 days.

