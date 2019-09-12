Deepika Padukone walks barefoot as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi in beautiful golden sari

bollywood

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visited the famous Laalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal on Wednesday to pay her respects to the elephant deity as devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi across the country. Deepika was spotted in a heavily embellished golden saree and paired it with huge earrings. She tied her hair in a bun.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan alongwith son Abhishek also visited Lalbaugchya Raja to worship Lord Ganesha. At the pandal, the huge Ganesh idol is crafted in a traditional manner and has been installed in a beautiful pandal with ISRO’s recent Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft as its theme. Thousands of devotees throng the pandal during the 10-day festivities to show their love and respect for their beloved Ganpati. The festivities culminate on September 12, Thursday.

Deepika, along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh, recently returned from London after they completed the shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83. Based on India’s underdog victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983, the film stars Ranveer as the then cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Talking about her role in the film, Deepika had earlier said, “I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

Deepika also elaborated on her preparation for the role: “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”

Deepika also wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak earlier this year. Based on the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10.

