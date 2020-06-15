Dharmendra pens condolences for ‘pyaare’ Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘This beautiful beloved show business is very cruel’

bollywood

Veteran actor Dharmendra has said he has never met Sushant Singh Rajput or seen any of his films but the news of his death hit him hard. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, the police say he was suffering from depression.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture of Sushant and said that the film industry is a cruel place. “Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga (My dear Sushant, never saw your film nor met you but felt so shocked at your sudden death)!!! This beautiful beloved ‘show business’ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends ,” he wrote in his tweet.

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved " show business " is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

A follower asked him how can the industry be called so cruel if so many actors continue working. “Daramjiii!This show business is very cruel?There is Solution ! Life is given to live,grow!Be rooted in fundamental of life, adjust to profession which onces temperament suits.Cruel place is not totally cruel,other wise show business would have closed down,wouldn’t have prospered,” read the tweet. Dharmendra asked his follower not to get so literal. “Zaalim, kitni khoobsoorat hai , shaid.....suna ho ga ...kaha bhi ho ga aap ne ......literary meanings par hmeesha nehin jaate (A beautiful tyrant, have you never heard such a thing? Must have said it too. Don’t take things so literally all the time),” he replied.

Other actors such as Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about Sushant’s death. He asked: “Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest, without asking, seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was subdued mirth .. subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence ...”

Recalling the time when he saw MS Dhoni, Bachchan mentioned how he was impressed by his ability to replicate Dhoni’s iconic six at an international match. “On one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort,” he wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

