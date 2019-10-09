e-paper
Dharmendra admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with dengue, discharged after three days

Dharmendra was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai’s Khar after staying admitted for three days due to dengue.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dharmendra is currently recuperating from Dengue at his house in Mumbai.
Dharmendra is currently recuperating from Dengue at his house in Mumbai.
         

Actor Dharmendra was was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai recently. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Dharmendra returned from the hospital Monday evening with son Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital last week after he was diagnosed with dengue, it added. A source also told the tabloid that Dharmendra wanted to return home soon and he was discharged in three days as he was responding well to the treatment.

Asked if Dharmenrda planned to visit his Lonavala farmhouse, the source told the tabloid, “He’s recovering fine and is staying at home. Currently, there are no plans at the farmhouse.”

Dharmendra had recently launched his grandson Karan Deol with Sunny Deol’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Asked about a habit he wouldn’t like to pass on to Karan, Dharmendra had said at the film’s trailer launch, “Bas daru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni h (He should not drink.They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

The film also starred Sahher Bambba. Talking about the roles he would like to take up, Karan had said, “I love films so much, I would love to do an animated voice-over, comedy and would love to play a villain. For an actor its very important that you step out of your comfort zone, that’s the only time you will actually grow. But action touches my heart.”

It has been long since we saw him as an actor, but Dharmendra is quite active on Instagram. He shares pictures and videos from his farm in Lonavala, near Mumbai where he spends a lot of his time. He is often seen working on his farm, in the midst of organic crops that he plants every season.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:11 IST

