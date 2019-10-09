Durga Puja 2019: Kajol and Tanishaa play Sindoor Khela with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Rani Mukerji. See pic

bollywood

The festival season in India is in full swing. On Tuesday, the entire nation celebrated Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja and typically, the send off to Goddess Durga takes place with a ceremony called Sindoor Khela. Participating in it were many Bollywood stars including Kajol, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, actor Rani Mukerji and actor Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanishaa shared a picture from the function where the celebs are seated together, with sindoor (vermilion worn by many married women), smeared on their faces. Sharing it, she simply wrote: “Sindoor khela! #durgapuja2019.”

While Kajol, Rani and Tanishaa are dressed in pretty saris, the guys keep it simple in white kurta pajamas. Ayan and Karan are incidentally making a film, inspired by Hindu mythology, called Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the leading characters in the film. In fact, for one of the Durga Puja functions, Alia too had joined them and had posed for pictures.

Kajol has made an appearance routinely through the Pujas. On Shashthi (the sixth day and one that marks the commencement of the festival), veteran actor Tanuja had been accompanied by her daughters, Kajol and Tanisha. On Dashami, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn also visited the pandal, in the company of his young son, Yug.

Sindoor Khela is a popular ritual from the Durga Puja celebrations. Actor Bipasha Basu too put up a bunch of pictures with her sisters and husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. She stuck to tradition and wore a red-bordered white silk sari for the occasion and, needless to say, looked ravishing. Sharing pictures, Bipasha wrote: “First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa #durgadurga.”

Actor Sushmita Sen too put out a picture of her in traditional finery. She too wrote: “Happyyyyy Dussehra to you & all your loved ones!! Here’s to celebrating the good in all of us, may it always prevail!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #us”

