Durga Puja 2019: Kajol goes pandal hopping with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa, demands some ‘nice pictures’

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:52 IST

As Durga Puja celebrations began, actor Kajol visited a pandal in the city with her family to seek blessings of the goddess. Kajol was accompanied by mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji as they all visited the pandal in ethnic ensembles.

While Kajol wore a silk red kurta-sharara, Tanuja and Tanishaa chose saris for the occasion. Kajol later wished her fans on Instagram along with a their picture from the puja outing. She wrote, “First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else ..” She also shared a picture of Goddess Durga and wrote, “And the pujas begin...”

Kajol shares a light moment with her family during Durga Puja celebration. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol and family come together for a picture during Durga Puja. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol shares a light moment with her mother Tanuja. ( Varinder Chawla )

Later, a video of Kajol telling the paparazzi that the yellow handbag she’s carrying has been made by her sister Tanishaa, was shared online. The actor can be seen proudly flaunting the handmade bag and is also seen telling Tanishaa to send her all the pictures of the day to her which she hasn’t shared online. Tanishaa replies that she hasn’t posted any of them and will send them all to her soon.

Tanishaa also shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, “All ready for shashti puja! #durgapuja2019.”

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, which failed to perform well at the box office. She is rumoured to be starring in husband Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Lakshmi Bai. It is set to hit theatres on January 10 next year.

She had said in a Hindustan Times interview earlier this year, “Had I not succeeded, I’m not sure I would have been as financially stable as I am today. Had I studied further, I would have had a degree to fall back on to allow me to pursue another job. I was clear that whatever happened in my life, I’d always be financially secure. I am extremely careful of my money. I invest it correctly. I don’t indulge in expensive hobbies, except my Kindle and books.”

“I don’t consider any work I do a failure. Eela may not have collected as much money as I would have liked it to, but that has never been an indication of failure to me. I am happy with what I did in the film. I had a great time, made wonderful memories and new friends. That’s my barometer of success,” she had said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:47 IST