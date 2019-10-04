e-paper
Alia Bhatt is all for a War remake with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan. Are the makers listening?

Alia Bhatt is up for a female version of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War in which she will star with Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. It’s ‘aye,aye’ from audience too.

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt is all for War’s female version starring Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone with her.
Alia Bhatt is all for War's female version starring Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone with her.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt has given her nod to the idea of featuring in a female version of the latest blockbuster War. Reacting to the massive opening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action thriller, film journalist Anupama Chopra shared the idea of making its female version, on the lines of Hollywood movie Charlie’s Angels.

Anupama wrote on Twitter, “Can someone make a #War for women – a gorgeous, clever popcorn thriller with staggeringly good looking people walking in slow motion. I think @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 #SaraAliKhan would be a hell of a trio for a desi #CharliesAngels Any takers?”

 

Alia was among the first ones to jump up to the idea and replied, “Aye aye !” Several moviegoers also loved the concept and shared their excitement on Twitter. A fan wrote, “@aliaa08 that will be interesting. Rightly said by u that @ItsSaraAliKhan will be perfect for the movie and even u Alia.” Another said, “Charlie should be played by @iamsrk.” One more user commented, “I’ll buy tickets today for this one!”

There were some who floated different ideas for other female-led multi-starrers. A fan wrote, “Why make a second War with actresses. Should make something else which is a first with actresses in India.” Another wrote, “Why? Why not chose an original concept?”

A viewer advised, “I would rather prefer a Dil Chahta Hai sequel with @aliaa08, @ParineetiChopra and @ShraddhaKapoor.” Another commented, “I think priyanka chopra, radhika apte and frieda pinto would have done better.”

Also read: War box office day 2 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film stays on course, picks an estimated Rs 74 crores in two days

War also stars Alia’s actor mother Soni Razdan, who plays Tiger’s mother in the film. It released on around 4000 screens in India and made history by becoming the highest Bollywood opener ever. It beat the opening collections of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan by collecting Rs 53.35 crore (all languages) at the domestic box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts of some gravity-defying action scenes and thrilling chase sequences.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:41 IST

