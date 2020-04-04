Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam tell Sania Mirza it’s no time to judge those posting food pics during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:25 IST

Actors Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza have responded to tennis player Sania Mirza’s earlier comments that posting food pictures and cooking videos during this time of crisis is inappropriate. Sania had written on Twitter that hundreds and thousands of people are starving in the world because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Dia, reacting to Sania’s tweet, wrote, “Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way.”

Sania in her tweet had written, “Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky.”

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

Yami commented on Dia’s tweet and wrote, “I agree Dia ! Everyone is contributing their best to help the underprivileged.Not a single soul, that I know of,forgets to express gratitude for what we have. With the entire Nation in a lockdown, to each his own, how they want to express. Let their be only positivity & efforts.”

I agree Dia ! Everyone is contributing their best to help the underprivileged.Not a single soul, that I know of,forgets to express gratitude for what we have. With the entire Nation in a lockdown, to each his own, how they want to express. Let their be only positivity & efforts🙏🏻 https://t.co/7ORBtnBZLv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 4, 2020

Also read: From Alia Bhatt’s banana bread, Malaika Arora’s paddu to Vicky Kaushal’s broken omelette; stars turn chefs during lockdown

Singer Sona Mohapatra also weighed in, and wrote, “Dear @MirzaSania ,while I understand your sentiment,our part of the world has millions who starve,hold the shorter end of the stick even in the best of times & we,the more fortunate need to do more to help.Judging insta cooking posts is misplaced indignance.This isn’t 70’s Russia.”

Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal and others have taken to social media in recent days to post about food. Many, including Alia and Vicky, have also donated generously towards many organisations working to help those in need during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more