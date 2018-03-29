Did you know Alia Bhatt has a pact with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to do a film together?

New generation actors are breaking the gender stereotypes. They are defying the sayings like ‘two heroines can’t be friends’. And, Alia Bhatt is spearheading this movement. She wants to do a film with her close friends Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

In a conversation with DNA, she said, “Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I’ve made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together.”

She also said, “I’ve never been offered such a movie. I haven’t rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film.”

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors of the younger lot. With every film, she is expanding her range of acting. If she played a Bihari migrant in Udta Punjab, she essayed the character of a person suffering from Stockholm Syndrome in Highway.

She is currently shooting for two films, Razi and Brahmastra. In the first, she is acting opposite Vicky Kaushal, while the second film will see her teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.