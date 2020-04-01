e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar pens poem urging people to stay indoors, fight Covid-19

Dilip Kumar pens poem urging people to stay indoors, fight Covid-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has penned a poem to spread awareness about the precautions one can take against the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:26 IST
Asian News International
Dilip Kumar poses with Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar poses with Saira Banu.
         

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-line poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also used the hashtag "stay home, save lives". The actor’s poem read: "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

 

The 97-year-old actor in a tweet earlier has cautioned his followers and wrote: "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others".

Also read: ‘Dilip Kumar doing fine, he had severe backache’: Saira Banu on actor’s health

The actor who was recently discharged from the hospital following backache has since put himself under home quarantine.

