Disha Patani: ‘Signed Radhe for story and my character’

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:15 IST

Disha Patani is set to star opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the actor says she is looking forward to the project which marks their second collaboration after Bharat. Disha said Salman offered her the film and she decided to do it as it also gave her an opportunity to work with filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Dheva.

“Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character,” Disha told PTI. In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Disha played young Salman’s love interest. Their on-screen chemistry and song Slow Motion was a hit.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani pose for photographs during promotion of their film, Malang. ( PTI )

Disha said, while she enjoys acting opposite Salman, she finds his aura intimidating. “He is a star. He has this aura around him. But he is very sweet. I respect him a lot. I am still intimidated working with him. During ‘Bharat’ I was not intimidated on-screen but off-screen I was. In my mind I was. But you have to keep everything aside when the director says action, after the cut I was intimidated again,” she added.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, Radhe... will release on Eid this year. Disha is currently gearing up for her next movie, Malang, in which she features alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is scheduled to be released on February 7.





