Home / Bollywood / Disha Patani wishes her ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan a happy birthday with their first pic together. See here

Disha Patani wishes her ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan a happy birthday with their first pic together. See here

Disha Patani has wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan a happy birthday with a picture on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 07:06 IST
Asian News International
Disha Patani and Jackie Chan worked together on Kung Fu Yoga.
Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday extended her warm wishes to legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan on his birthday. The Baaghi 2 actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with Chan and reminisced about the times when she got the opportunity to work with him.

"Happiest b'day taguuu this was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but It turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote in the caption.

 

"You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking, thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be "jackie chan" love you the most @jackiechan," she added.

Disha Patani and Jackie Chan worked together in a Chinese adventure comic film Kung Fu Yoga. The film was released worldwide in 2017 and it later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan’s in China.

Besides Disha, the film also had two other Bollywood actors - Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. Jackie Chan turned 66 on Tuesday.

