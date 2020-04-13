Divya Dutta: I’ve disconnected from everything in this lockdown, I just want to be myself, which I haven’t done in ages

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 01:46 IST

Actor Divya Dutta says that for her, life in this lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has become even busier than before. “In our lives, I don’t think anybody ever heard of the entire world sitting at home. This is the first time. We have to do it, and must. It’s the best possible way to get out of it,” she says.

Looking at how everyone has their own mechanism of dealing and coping with this crisis, Dutta says one can either just crib about it, or have fun.

“I am learning cooking... all my mother’s recipes. One forgets all that when shooting. Most aids are gone, so I am doing the cleaning work as well,” she says, and it’s true indeed — Dutta had posted a picture of her doing it!

On what has made her isolation life busy, the 42-year-old instantly tells us, “I am trying to write my next book, plus I have three kids in the house, too — my niece, nephew and my pet. Time ka pata hi nahi chalta. The past six months I have been shooting every day of my life. In the morning time, I try to finish all the chores. Also, this is my me-time.”

Dutta’s social media posts so far in the lockdown have been about sweet things like doing karaoke with her brother, but not a single one where she is trying to advise people, or any workout/ cooking video, like some celebs are doing.

Ask if she is consciously staying away from all of that, Dutta explains, “In this time, what needs to be done, needs to be done. I love interacting with people, but do need to disconnect. I want to wear my pyjamas, be myself in my house, which I have probably not done in ages. I say this for all my friends too who are at home. This state of nothingness is blissful.”

The actor adds that ifsomeone asks her for a video interview, “I just say ‘No, please just an audio one’. I am enjoying this peaceful time. I do want to go back to socialising after this, but right now, I am in this introspective zone. I love sharing something here and there. Bauhaut log vaise hi share kar rahe hain, main kabhi-kabhi aaun tabhi achha hai!”