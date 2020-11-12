e-paper
Diwali special: This year, we will stay at home, and do a simple puja: Deepika Padukone

Diwali special: This year, we will stay at home, and do a simple puja: Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor, whose big Diwali wish this year is people having ‘good health and peace of mind’, says all names of her family members, including hers, are ‘different synonyms of the word, light.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:42 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Actor Deepika Padukone believes 2020 Diwali is ‘slightly different because of the various things that different people have gone through (due to the Covid-19 pandemic).’
Actor Deepika Padukone believes 2020 Diwali is ‘slightly different because of the various things that different people have gone through (due to the Covid-19 pandemic).’(Photo: Neha Chandrakant)
         

Right from her childhood days, in Bengaluru, Diwali has “always been an extra special festival” for her. But this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, Deepika Padukone plans to “keep things quite low key.” She says: “It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple puja and spend time with family,” says the actor. Excerpts from an interview:

Deepika Padukone feels that during a difficult time, festivals ‘give you a sense of hope and something to look forward to.’
Deepika Padukone feels that during a difficult time, festivals ‘give you a sense of hope and something to look forward to.’ ( Photo: Neha Chandrakant )

This year’s Diwali will be celebrated right in the middle of a pandemic. Keeping that in mind, what’s the feeling like?

Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us. It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that’s what we, any way, do.

But festivals do bring some cheer and excitement. Right?

Absolutely. Like I said, it’s been an incredibly difficult year [as a result of the pandemic] but what our festivals do is that they kind of give you a sense of hope and something to look forward to.

What would be your big wish this year?

This year, on Diwali, if I had to wish for something for everybody, it would be good health and peace of mind. And that’s my prayer for people most of the time, even when I wish them on their birthdays as I feel that’s the real core of everything we do. Everything else is secondary.

Deepika Padukone feels ‘memories of Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends.’
Deepika Padukone feels ‘memories of Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends.’ ( Photo: Neha Chandrakant )

Growing up in Bengaluru, what are your memories of the festival as a kid?

My memories of Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends. In fact, that’s what I look forward to this year as well. When you are in school, you look forward to the fact that you would have some days-off. Plus, your working parents would also not have to go to work. Your friends in the building would also have days-off. So, things were always extremely simple, and never too big or extravagant. Nevertheless, those memories will always be very special.

Deepika Padukone says keeping diyas ready, readying the wick, putting ghee and lighting them, during the puja, is what she looks forward to the most.
Deepika Padukone says keeping diyas ready, readying the wick, putting ghee and lighting them, during the puja, is what she looks forward to the most. ( Photo: Neha Chandrakant )

Has anything changed for you, over the years, vis-a-vis Diwali celebrations?

Every year, one looks forward to festivals. This year, though, is slightly different because of the various things that different people have gone through (due to the pandemic). But at the end of it, a festival is all about hope, so, I would say it’s a kind of bittersweet feeling this year.

Deepika Padukone feels when it comes to Diwali, ‘things were always extremely simple, and never too big or extravagant.’
Deepika Padukone feels when it comes to Diwali, ‘things were always extremely simple, and never too big or extravagant.’ ( Photo: Neha Chandrakant )

For you, what’s the best thing about Diwali?

For me, it’s the diyas as I am all for the light. Also, in my family, everyone’s names -- dad, Prakash, mum, Ujjala, sister Anisha -- including mine, are actually different synonyms of the word, light. Hence, Diwali has always been an extra special festival for us, and lighting diyas is my thing (smiles). Keeping them ready, readying the wick, putting ghee and lighting them, during the pooja, is what I look forward to the most.

