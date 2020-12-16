e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Does Kangana Ranaut contradict statement that a ‘great artiste is a great person?’ Swara Bhasker weighs in

Does Kangana Ranaut contradict statement that a ‘great artiste is a great person?’ Swara Bhasker weighs in

In context to Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker was asked if a great artiste needs to also be a great human being in real life. This is what she said.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at loggerheads before.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at loggerheads before.
         

Actor Swara Bhasker has said that great artistes need not be great human beings in real life. Her comments come after Kangana Ranaut attracted criticism for her opinions about several subjects, and spats with Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview, Swara was asked if Kangana contradicts the statement that ‘a great artist is a great human being’. Swara, in the past, was called a ‘B-grade actor’ by Kangana.

She told IANS, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it.”

Earlier this year, Swara reacted to Kangana’s disparaging remarks against her, and told Pinkvilla in an interview that she supports people’s right to expression. She said she will support it “even if I have to listen to some gaalis”. However, what she cannot get behind is blatant lying. “You shouldn’t lie. You can call me what you want but you shouldn’t lie. To say that I support nepotism is quite frankly a lie,” she said in the interview.

Swara also said that what Kangana said about her -- being a B-grade actor and a bootlicker of Karan Johar -- reveals her mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone,” she said.

Also read: Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut’s B-grade actress comment: ‘What people say reflects more about their mentality’

Kangana had said in an interview with Republic TV, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

