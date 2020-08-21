Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut’s B-grade actress comment: ‘What people say reflects more about their mentality’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 06:42 IST

Actor Swara Bhasker initially responded with humour when Kangana Ranaut called her a B-grade actor in an interview. However, the actor said she decided to put an end to the ‘lies’ when she was accused of supporting nepotism.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Swara said she supports people’s right to expression. She said she will support it “even if I have to listen to some gaalis.” However, what she cannot get behind is blatant lying. “You shouldn’t lie. You can call me what you want but you shouldn’t lie. To say that I support nepotism is quite frankly a lie,” she said in the interview.

Swara said that a viral video showing her questioning Karan Johar and ‘feudalism’ in Bollywood, was seen as her supporting nepotism. Instead, she says she questioned the feudalistic practices and favouritism in the film industry, years before the current wave of insider-outsider debate started raging.

Swara also said that what Kangana said about her -- being a B-grade actor and a bootlicker of Karan Johar -- shows more about her own mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone,” she said.

Kangana had said in an interview with Republic TV, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Swara had reacted by joking that Kangana also brought parallel cinema and feminism into the spotlight with her film, Queen. She tweeted, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more