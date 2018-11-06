Drake calls Athiya Shetty a goddess on her birthday, says he has watched Mubarakan 3 times

American rapper Drake isn’t really helping the rumours of his relationship with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. He has shared a very special birthday wish on her 26th birthday on Tuesday on social media and their fans are wondering what is cooking between the two.

Athiya posted a picture of her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Monday. “This one was extra special and happy indeed. Thank you for all the love, wishes, and blessings. I truly feel so tremendously grateful and special. To my main people, I love you. You know who you are. PS: 26, be kind,” she captioned a picture that showed her cutting a cake and with a party hat on.

Drake called her ‘My Shetty’ and a ‘goddess’ in a comment. “Happy birthday to my Shetty a true Goddess. Guess who is watching Mubakaran 3 times on the tour bus in your honour,” he wrote and added a few heart and laughing emojis.

Fans were left confused by the comment and asked Drake what is happening between the two. “Omg! He is watching Mubarakan, I mean what LOL,” read comment. “Hindi aati hai?,” asked another fan. “NO SH*T SINCE WHEN DID DRAKE KNOW THE SHETTY’S,” commented another fan, letting their surprise show with the all-caps font.

This, however, is not the first time Drake has commented on Athiya’s photos. He has previously commented “Legend” on a picture of Athiya and her father Suniel Shetty last year. Drake also almost always gives a like to all the pictures shared by Athiya on Instagram.

According to a report in DNA, Drake and Athiya met at a nightclub in London and instantly hit it off. He then began following her on Instagram and have reportedly become good friends.

Athiya is currently shooting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Motichoor Chaknachoor.

