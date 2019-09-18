Dream Girl box office day 5: Chhichhore hits century in record time, Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 59.4 cr

bollywood

It is turning out to be one good month at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore have both received audience’s love and are scripting their success stories. Dream Girl, made by debutante director Raaj Shandilya, has earned Rs 59.40 crore at the box office within five days and is eyeing a Rs 70 crore first week.

Chhichhore, made by Nitesh Tiwari, has banked on a strong word of mouth by earning Rs 102.19 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported, “Chhichhore is 100 Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz.”

The film entered the Rs 100 crore club in record time too. “Days taken to reach ₹ 100 cr by mid-range films... KabirSingh: Day 5, Uri: Day 10, TanuWedsManuReturns: Day 11, Chhichhore: Day 12, Stree: Day 16, Raazi: Day 17, BadhaaiHo: Day 17, SKTKS: Day 25. Nett BOC. #India biz.”

Valid observation: ₹ 💯 cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film... However, it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo, #Uri, #KabirSingh and #Chhichhore hit century... Content is king and audiences are king makers! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Sharing Dream Girl’s box office collection, he wrote, “DreamGirl is a HIT... Refuses to slow down... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total... Biz in Week 2 - when it faces multiple new movies - is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 59.40 cr. #India biz.”

While three films are releasing this Friday – Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor, Karan Deol’s debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam – Dream Girl and Chhichhore are expected to stay strong at the box office.

The two films have done well internationally as well. “DreamGirl scores well in its opening weekend #Overseas... Total after Weekend 1: $ 1.7 million [₹ 12.21 cr]... Key markets... #USA + #Canada: $ 675k #UAE + #GCC: $ 445k #UK: $ 157k #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 66k,” Adarsh had reported earlier.

