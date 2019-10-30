Drive song Black Car: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez go for a ride but fans ask why cars are red

bollywood

A new song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film Drive is out now and the focus is on the mean machines. Titled Black Car, the song is a fastpaced number, which shows some of the most high-octane car chase sequences in the film.

The song has been sung and composed by Javed-Mohsin with feat by Suraj Chauhan, Shivi and Ariff Khan. Danish Sabri has penned the lyrics. It begins with an introduction of the four thieves who are planning to carry out their next robbery at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Jacqueline’s entry in a white silk gown as she steps out of a black car is the talking point among the viewers who reacted to the music video on YouTube. Some also pointed out why most of the cars were red while the song was about a black car.

The trailer of the Netflix film follows a massive robbery in which a group of four attempts to steal 300 kgs of gold. While Sushant is seen as a Formula One test driver, Jacqueline is a member of the street racing gang.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikramjeet Virk, Sapna Pabbi and Vibha Chhibber.

It has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and will stream on Netflix from November 1. Johar had recently announced that Drive will be exclusively releasing on Netflix; the news came days after he struck a multi-year film deal with the streaming service.

After announcing Drive as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed, reportedly due to production issues. While the shooting completed last year itself, it was postponed several times.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:56 IST