Vaani Kapoor on Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I feel both have really good bodies’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:16 IST

Actor Vaani Kapoor has confessed she finds bodies of Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput “really good”. Vaani, recently seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s War, has worked with Ranveer in the recent Befikre while she made her debut opposite Sushant in Shuddh Desi Romance.

Speaking on Sohpie Choudhry’s OTT chat show Work It Up , Vaani claimed she will not shop for an entire year if she finds her “true love”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy romances Salman Khan, he does his towel dance on sets. See pics

“You’re a shopaholic and I know it. So, if you find true love, you will not shop for one year,” the host asked and Vaani was quick to claim, “Yeah! I can do this... ‘Itna self-control hai mujh mein’. (I have that much self-control).”

She was also asked to choose between her co-stars Ranveer and Sushant to which she replied, “Oh God! Ye comparison”, adding, “I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies.”

Talking about her small role in the recent film War, Vaani had said before the film’s release, "That is because the film belongs to Tiger and Hrithik. I admit it’s a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one’s acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what.”

“I wish it had got more love. It’s an easy-breezy, happy film. I felt bad, but eventually moved on. I am aware of the hits and misses of the industry. I didn’t wish to be pessimistic. I let it be an experience that taught me better. It was the greatest experience of my life, and I have learnt so much,” she had said about Befikre alongside Ranveer.

Up next, Vaani will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, a tale of dacoits.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:12 IST