Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy romances Salman Khan, he does his towel dance on sets. See pics

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:32 IST

Bollywood actors Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, Made in China and it was quite a blast with host Salman Khan entertaining everyone.

Mouni and Salman grooved to Made in China song Odhni and the Naagin star even posed the Odhni challenge to the three men. Salman, Boman and Rajkummar were supposed to woo Mouni using the odhni as a prop.

Salman used it to romance her, but Boman and Rajkummar recreated Salman’s iconic towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Even Salman joined the duo as they grooved to the hit song.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman also put the Made In China actors to test with his lemon challenge. The actors were supposed to mouth dialogues even as they sucked onto a lemon. The episode will be aired Monday night on Colors. Check out pictures from the sets:

Directed by Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale, Made in China is the story of a struggling but ambitious Gujarati businessman who stumbles upon a Chinese product and soon discovers the vast potential of the product as well as the market.

National Award winner Musale was impressed that Rajkummar “spoke to local store owners, young people shopping in those areas and also ate food from the local places to sink his teeth into the colloquialism and the culture”. The actor also gained weight for the role. “I really don’t know how he did it. And that too, in such a short time span. That’s his secret and that’s honestly the magic of a performer as incredible as Raj. I think he has spoiled me for life as this was my first Hindi film and I was fortunate enough to work with possibly the most collaborative artist,” Mikhil had earlier said.

Made in China also stars Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal and Sumeet Vyas and has been scheduled for release on October 25.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:04 IST