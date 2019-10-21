Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani sprinkle some star dust on the opening ceremony of ISL 2019, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:03 IST

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani added a dash of glamour to the glitzy opening ceremony of the ISL 2019 (Indian Super League), which took place in Kochi on Sunday. The event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.

Appearing in a pair of gold-coloured pants, bare chested and a pair of aviator glasses, Tiger was in his elements as he danced to hits songs from his films. Disha too put up an athletic and gymnastics-inspired routine sporting a matching golden and coffee-hued body suit.

Prior to Sunday’s opening ceremony, Tiger and Disha appeared in a promo video, asking all to catch a glimpse of the opening ceremony. For the uninitiated, Indian Super League is a football league in India.

Tiger, meanwhile, has just delivered one of the biggest hits of this year, War and certainly the biggest in his career. On Monday, the film Rs 300 crores in India business. The film shows two commandos in a clash, after one goes rogue and the other is sent to catch him. The film’s action sequences have been appreciated with the film doing great business pan -India.

2019 also saw the moderate success of his film, Student of the Year 2. Tiger also has Baaghi 3 in his kitty. Talking about Tiger, Farhad told Mumbai Mirror, “Tiger possesses the lethal combination of aggression on screen and humility off it. He is a sorted kid, with lots of promise and is a huge hit with youngsters. I am impressed with the way he gives his 100% to all his films”. In Baaghi 3, Tiger will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh who will be seen in a comic avatar.

Disha too was appreciated for her small yet significant part in this year’s other big hit Bharat; Disha played a circus artist in the film and did a number of daring stunts for the role. Bharat too was a resounding success.

