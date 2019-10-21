Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh are Ram, Lakhan of Baaghi 3, says director Farhad Samji

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

After the success of two films in the Baaghi franchise, the makers are getting ready for the third film. Actors Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor will feature as the lead stars in Baaghi 3. Now, writer-director Farhad Samji has called his lead stars as the Ram and Lakhan of his film.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Farhad mentioned how Baaghi 3 will be an action thriller with a generous dose of humour. Speaking about his choice of Ritiesh, Farhad said: “Riteish has always been known for his comedy yet he impressed as the psychopathic antagonist in Ek Villian. Unlike the previous two instalments, Baaghi 3 has a generous dose of humour and the character Riteish portrays complements his comic timing.”

However, Farhad was quick to add that, in essence, the film remains an action thriller. “It slips into serious action after a certain incident and Riteish is one of the catalysts in the plot. He and Tiger are like Ram and Lakhan of our film.”

Farhad was all praise for his lead man, Tiger Shroff and called him sharp and hard-working. “Tiger possesses the lethal combination of aggression on screen and humility off it. He is a sorted kid, with lots of promise and is a huge hit with youngsters. I am impressed with the way he gives his 100% to all his films.”

Also read: Dr Zeus calls out Bala makers for destroying his hit song Don’t Be Shy, says ‘how dare you guys be riding off my old hits’

Farhad had a word of appreciation for Shraddha too. He added, “This girl is a gutsy and free-spirited character. She also shares an interesting relationship with Riteish in the film as he is not just Tiger’s brother but married to Shraddha’s sister (played by Ankita Lokhande).”

The report added that the film’s next schedule will take place in Serbia next month. “All the central characters will be a part of this shoot which is slated to go till December.” Farhad, meanwhile, will see the release of his directorial Housefull 4 during Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST