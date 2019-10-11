Tiger Shroff won’t break out of his action image and Student of the Year 2 is the reason

bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff ,who is riding high on the success of War that also stars Hrithik Roshan, has said that he does not have much scope for experimenting in terms of his roles or the genre of his films as his fans are not open to the idea. Speaking in an interview, he said that Student of The Year 2 may have recovered money but did not fare as well at the box office as expected because of his lover boy act in the film.

Tiger told Mid Day in an interview, “My audience doesn’t take my experimentation well. Right after Baaghi 2 [2018], I was seen being bullied by college kids in Student Of The Year 2. That wasn’t appreciated by my fans. SOTY 2 recovered the money but didn’t fare as well as we had hoped for. I had a lot of feedback [on the script]. Ahmed sir [director] and the producer [Sajid Nadiadwala] were kind enough to hear my suggestions.”

When told that he is working in an era which is considered high on experimentation with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh breaking out of their comfort zones, Tiger further told the tabloid, “It’s competitive these days. You have to exploit your strengths to the maximum. I can’t be compared to anyone else in my generation in the genre of films that I do. I would never dare to compete with Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh. I can’t do comedy like them. So, it’s fair to say that main apni jagah theek hoon. I am choosing roles that display my action abilities.”

Last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War, Tiger was pitted against his idol and senior actor Hrithik Roshan in the film. Vaani Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the film that was released in 4,000 screens across the country. Tiger is now gearing up to begin work on his next, Baaghi 3. It will be the third film in his hit action franchise Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

