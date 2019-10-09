Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3 after War success: ‘I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:15 IST

While it is a matter of joy and celebration for most of the cast and crew of his latest film War, actor Tiger Shroff is a little worried with the grand success of the film at the box office. He is afraid of repeating himself in the department of action as the Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor-starrer was an action film and so is his next - the third film in his hit franchise Baaghi.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted Tiger as saying, “It is a problem, no doubt. I don’t only have to compete with Mission Impossible and The Avengers but also with myself. I am expected to raise the level of action with every film. It is a challenge but a welcome challenge.”

Directed by Sidharth Anand, War has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and made an estimated Rs 206 crore in the first week of its release.

A source also told the entertainment website, “In Baaghi 3 the makers intended to take Tiger’s action to another level. But now that level has already been reached.” Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have also reportedly dropped plans of sending Tiger to Israel on a Krav Maga training schedule. as this form of action is seen to be too close to what is shown in War. The search for something beyond what is shown in War is on.

It was earlier reported that Tiger would go to Israel to learn Krav Maga, a form of martial arts for Baaghi 3. Krav Maga is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel defence forces and security, derived from a combination of techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo and karate.

Tiger has been part of all Baaghi films while Shraddha Kapoor, who was part of the first one, returns for the upcoming third film. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani played the female lead in Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 3 is slated to hit theatres on March 6, 2020.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:15 IST