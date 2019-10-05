e-paper
Durga Puja: Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji step out for darshan. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at a puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu and Ayan Mukerji at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu and Ayan Mukerji at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
         

As the Durga Puja festivities began on Friday, a host of Bollywood celebrities went pandal hopping in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance at a puja pandal in the city, where she spent some quality time with cousin and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The two looked delighted to meet each other after a long time and were seen sharing some light moments at the pandal. Rani looked stunning in a white sari complemented with kundan jewellery.

Rani Mukerji serves prasad at the pandal.
Rani Mukerji serves prasad at the pandal.
Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan visit a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan visit a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ayan Mukerji greets Rani Mukerji.
Ayan Mukerji greets Rani Mukerji. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ayan Mukerji pose with Rani Mukerji for the cameras.
Ayan Mukerji pose with Rani Mukerji for the cameras. ( Varinder Chawla )
Imtiaz Ali, Sharbani Mukerji, Anurag Basu and Ayan Mukerji at a pandal.
Imtiaz Ali, Sharbani Mukerji, Anurag Basu and Ayan Mukerji at a pandal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jaya Bachchan also visited the pandal and was seen in a jovial mood. She wore a crisp white sari for the outing and also met Ayan at the venue. Filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali were also spotted.

A day earlier, Kajol along with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja had visited a puja pandal and shared pictures from their family outing on Instagram. She was later seen showing off her handmade purse made by Tanishaa. She was also heard asking her to send all the pictures she had clicked during their time at the pandal.

Kajol later wished her fans on Instagram with a selfie and wrote, “First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else ..”

 

Actor Juhi Chawla also posted a few pictures of her pandal outing on Instagram. She wrote, “It was a fabulous pandal, the whole structure was made of eco-friendly material, traditional temple style magnificent with live dancers beautifully dressed, temple bells ,vedic chants in the background, exquisitely lit, quite breathtaking ...!!”

 

MP and actor Nushrat Jehan has also been sharing pictures of her festive looks during the Navratri season. She wished her fans with a picture along with her husband Nikhil Jain and wrote, “Amar pujor prem.. !!! Shubho Panchami..!!”

 

 

Nikhil, too, posted a picture from their pandal outing on Instagram and captioned it, “My new puja. my new life. my baby @nusratchirps . #pujormoja #ashcheymaa .”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST

