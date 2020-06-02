e-paper
Esha Gupta: Depression is often looked down upon, we need to take it seriously

Esha Gupta: Depression is often looked down upon, we need to take it seriously

Actor Esha Gupta says it’s important to understand that we all face bad times, and assures that we all can cope up. She also talks about how she dealt with the low phases in her life.

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:51 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Esha Gupta plays the protagonist in the recently relaesed web series REJCTX.
         

Joining the league of actors raising concern around mental health, Esha Gupta says that depression is something that anyone can experience at any point of their life. “It’s important to accept and talk about it,” she urges. To help those fighting such issues, more so during these unprecedented Covid-19 times, Gupta consciously tries to spread positivity through her social media posts.

“You never know what a person is going through by just looking at a them from outside. I think depression is often looked down upon, we need to take it seriously. Instead of attaching stigmas to it, help those who’re facing it,” she asserts.

Read: Esha Gupta on dealing with Covid-19 crisis: I’m treating this as a war-like situation

 

The actor feels it’s understandable that sometimes, people suffering from depression might get rude. “It’s the other person who needs to show compassion. Keep talking to our loved ones, share your feelings,” she maintains.

The 34-year-old recalls a recent incident that gave her a different perspective on this whole subject of mental health. “A very close friend was upset and told me, ‘Esha, I’m sick of people telling me not to be negative, stay positive’. That day I realised where he’s coming from. So I told him, ‘I’m sorry, wanted you to know that there for you whenever you want to talk’,” shares the actor, who is seen in the recently released web series REJCTX .

Gupta’s recent post on Instagram, “To that one soul reading this, I know you’re tired. You’re fed up. You’re so close to breaking but there’s strength within you even when you feel weak. Keep fighting” received several comments saying “how much they needed this”. 

She goes on to say, “I too have bad days. When my mother got diagnosed with cancer, I got really upset. She has recovered now. Staying away from them in Mumbai (her family lives in Delhi), is equally difficult, more so now when I can’t take the risk of going home. Initially, when I started out, things weren’t smooth, but every single time I fought. We all can.”

The Baadshaho actor is planning an initiative to help those are facing mental health issues. Not divulging details at this point, she says, “Do things that make you happy. I’ve started charcoal sketching again. Reduce screen time. Watching a film can make one feel better for a few hours, once that’s over, negative thoughts come rushing back.” She also recommends yoga and meditation for a healthy mind. Gupta is learning Spanish, playing ukulele and plans to get a Kundalini Yoga certificate.

It’s also her best friends and businessman beau, Manuel Campos Guallar, who keeps her sane. “[Manuel] tolerates my moods, understands me. And I enjoy irritating him. Now he wants to learn Hindi to understand the jokes I crack on him,” she quips.

