Ever wonder what goes into clicking a selfie like Deepika Padukone? Here’s what

We are always jealous of stars and how perfect they look in everything they post on social media. However, if you thought those fabulous selfies are just blessings of God, you would be wrong. A lot goes into getting that perfect glam-shot and Deepika Padukone has given us a sneak peek into how she does it. So if you want to up your selfie game, here’s something to give you ideas.

Deepika, who was one of the honorees at the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her getting ready for the event on Wednesday. She is seen posing against the wall in her full Anamika Khanna outfit and brilliant make up by Patrick Ta. She has beauty light in her face to make that highlighter pop and get the picture she was waiting for.

The final picture was shared by Patrick on his Instagram page. He also did make up for supermodel Gigi Hadid later that day.

Deepika also shared pictures of a big bouquet of roses from TIME. “Inducted!Thank You again for the honour & also for such an elegant evening @time #TIME100,” she captioned the photo. She also posted a video from her red carpet walk and captioned it, “a big big thank you to all my fans who braved the weather and waited so patiently right until the end!It was a magical evening made perfect by getting to share it with all of you..#TIME100.”

During the ceremony, she gave a short speech about her struggle with depression and how she defeated it and found a new faith in life. Before she could begin her speech, a man shouted a compliment at her from afar. “You’re so beautiful!,” he said as she blushed with a mic in her hand and thanked him for his words.

Deepika Padukone attends the TIME 100 Gala celebrating its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People In The World at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center . (AFP)

Deepika is the only Indian actor honoured in this year’s list.

Here is a full transcript of what Deepika said at the Time 100 event in New York on Tuesday night:

February 15th, 2014, I remember waking up that morning with a strange pittish feeling in my stomach. I had no idea what I was feeling. Life all of a sudden just felt meaningless and there were days when I just wanted to give up. And couple of weeks later I was diagnosed with clinical depression.

Four years on I stand here in front of all of you with a slightly better understanding, I think, of life and my feelings and the person that I am, but I feel like more importantly, I think all of you will agree with me when I say that we’re going through some pretty challenging times all around the world.

And so I want to raise a toast to every man and every woman and every child around the world that is faced with some sort of challenge every single day, but you do it with a smile, and I want to say that your power and your strength and your courage encourages me to go on every single day. And for the some of us I think who do think of giving up once in a while, I want you to know that we’re all in this together, and most importantly that there is hope, because in the words of Stephen Fry, “We’ll be sunny one day.”

